Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $628,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kelly Financial Services LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,837,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $123.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.