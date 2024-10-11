Kelly Financial Services LLC Sells 24,658 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kelly Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

