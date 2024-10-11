Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kemper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,429,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 741,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Kemper by 65.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

