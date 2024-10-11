Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Kenvue by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.