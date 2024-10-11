Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.07 and traded as low as $68.03. Kubota shares last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 13,137 shares changing hands.

Kubota Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.83. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

