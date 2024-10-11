Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.8 %

LSTR stock opened at $182.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.66. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

