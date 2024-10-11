LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $89.28 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,275 shares of company stock worth $2,598,150. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

