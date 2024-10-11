LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 104.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,429 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.31. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

