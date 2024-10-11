Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,990,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,544.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,779.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 0.8 %

Lyft stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.