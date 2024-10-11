Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 913.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $513,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,306.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

