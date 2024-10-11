Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

