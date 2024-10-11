Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $260.54 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $263.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.