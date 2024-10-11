Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 17,477 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

