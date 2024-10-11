Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $16,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 115.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 73,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,978,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $28.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

