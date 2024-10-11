Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 6,379 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 149,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

