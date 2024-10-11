Marshall Wace LLP Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $15.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Jumia Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.