Marshall Wace LLP Has $457,000 Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

WDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

