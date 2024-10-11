Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.