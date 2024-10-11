Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 134,151 Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) by 231.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RERE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew during the second quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RERE opened at $2.76 on Friday. ATRenew Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.16.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

