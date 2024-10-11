Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 853,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

