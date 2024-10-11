Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 43,280 Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the second quarter worth approximately $19,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westrock Coffee

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,559.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,559.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,943,758 shares in the company, valued at $129,825,892.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $81,546 and sold 143,522 shares valued at $1,446,121. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEST opened at $5.52 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $487.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WEST shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

