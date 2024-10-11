Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCWX. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCWX. Barclays increased their price target on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

SecureWorks Stock Up 1.1 %

SecureWorks stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks



SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

