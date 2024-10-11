Marshall Wace LLP Takes $420,000 Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $56.70 on Friday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

