Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.23 and traded as low as $4.97. Materialise shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 49,911 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Materialise alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Materialise

Materialise Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $73.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 670,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in Materialise by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 48,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Materialise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 191,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.