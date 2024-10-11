Matrix Trust Co Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HD traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $420.03. The stock has a market cap of $408.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

