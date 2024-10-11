Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 143.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mattel by 14,185.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth $70,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

View Our Latest Report on Mattel

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.