Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 629,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

