MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 141,741 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 128,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 544,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 371,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 445,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MFM opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

