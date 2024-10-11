Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,552 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.47 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

