Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Huron Consulting Group worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,883.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $106,919.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,111.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,883.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

