Millennium Management LLC Sells 256,514 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,514 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Xponential Fitness worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPOF. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $577.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

