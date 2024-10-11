Millennium Management LLC Sells 55,837 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

