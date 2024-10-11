Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MI.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of TSE:MI.UN opened at C$15.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$608.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.61. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.81 and a 12-month high of C$17.89.

(Get Free Report

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.