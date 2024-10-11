Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares changing hands.

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £13.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

About Modern Water plc (MWG.L)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

