Modus Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 434,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,649,000 after buying an additional 240,677 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $529.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,469. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.03. The company has a market cap of $480.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $531.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.