Modus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.46. 1,203,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,210. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $179.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

