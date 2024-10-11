Modus Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 818.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 407.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 162,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,448 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

