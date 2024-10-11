Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $157.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.25.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $164.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.