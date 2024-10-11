Moller Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moller Wealth Partners lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,113,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,833,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

