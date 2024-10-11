Morton Capital Management LLC CA Buys 3,938 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,316.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,230 shares of company stock worth $47,190,190. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $184.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

