Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 434,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 758.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

