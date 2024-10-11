MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.00.

MSCI Trading Down 0.8 %

MSCI opened at $599.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $563.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.87. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

