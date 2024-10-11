Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,792 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $133.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,738 shares of company stock worth $6,040,584 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

