NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 205,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 765,671 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 370,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 627,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $9.31 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.