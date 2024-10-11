Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.09% and a negative return on equity of 133.64%. The business had revenue of $23.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 63.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Featured Stories

