New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$3.86 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -96.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.01.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of C$298.55 million during the quarter.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

