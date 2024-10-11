NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

