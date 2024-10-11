Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $175.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $484.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.15. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

