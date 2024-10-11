Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 95.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 27,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,410,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $93.39. 892,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,037,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

