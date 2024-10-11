Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 590 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ambarella by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

